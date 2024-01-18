New Union Boil Co. Restaurant Opening January 22 in Pennington, NJ
If you're a seafood lover (even if you're not), you're going to love the newest restaurant opening in Pennington on Monday (January 22nd). It's called Union Boil Co. and it's going to be the coolest, one-of-a-kind place in the area.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves, get messy (not too messy), and have some fun with family and friends. Union Boil Co. is more than just a restaurant, it's an experience.
Its website says, "Our unassuming eatery featuring fun lively colors, nautical theme, swanky atmosphere, and lively bar serves up incredibly fresh and classic Cajun seafood boils, but that's not all."
The description continued, "Our menu not only is designed to get down and dirty and have some fun rubbing elbows with friends and family but is perfect for that corporate lunch, a quick bite at the bar, and bringing people together at all ages. Everything we do revolves around providing a quality seafood dining experience that's simple - from the ocean to the docks and to our eatery. We want to be more than just food and drink, but an experience."
It's going to be a fun place. Check out the menu here. Even if you don't like seafood, there's plenty to pick from. It all looks amazing.
You can catch a game with your friends too. It also has a sports bar feel with over 30 TVs. Keep that in mind with the big game coming up.
Union Boil Co. is the latest creation from Gretalia Hospitality Group, the masterminds behind many popular local restaurants including PJ's Pancake House, Osteria Procaccini, Trattoria Procaccini, More Than Q, Mi Espana, and Tavola Rustica with two more in the works. More details coming soon.
Union Boil will be open 7 days a week.
Lunch hours are 11:30am - 2:30pm
Dinner hours are 5pm - 10pm
It's also going to be the hottest Happy Hour in the area.
The Pennington Shopping Center on Route 31 is home to the new Union Boil Co. (it's where TJs Restaurant and Bar was). Click here for more details.
Make sure to check it out starting Monday, January 22nd.
