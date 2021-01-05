New Items On Starbucks Winter Menu

FOOD NEWS ALERT! I know I just said I want a better relationship with food, and that's still true, but I have a weakness ok! In this situation, I might only be able to try some of this for a limited time.

Starbucks has just added some new items to their menu for the winter! I am so excited. Want to know the best part? It starts today!

The first new item on their menu is a Honey Almond Cold Brew. If you know me, you know that I love cold brews! They 100% taste better than your traditional iced coffee. I don't know how else to explain it other than the fact that it tastes smoother. Did I mention it is also a little more expensive?

Another item that is brand new to the menu is their Pistachio Latte. It includes pistachio flavored espresso, steamed milk, and salted brown butter topping. Now, I am not one too big on nuts, but I am willing to try it! I think I will sub the milk of either soy milk or almond milk. You can order this both hot or cold.

I hope you didn’t think that was all they were introducing. They will also have some fun bakery items as well! I am most excited for their Red Velvet Loaf! Red Velvet is one of my favorite flavors so as soon as I am done with this Whole30 day diet that my friend is making me do with her, I am going straight for the loaf! It is both a vanilla and red velvet cake swirled together with white chocolate icing.

They also have a new cake pop called the Earth Cake Pop. It’s chocolate cake, dipped in blue icing and white sprinkles to make it look like earth!

We all have to move quickly on these items because they are not permanent! The Honey Almond Cold Brew is the only one here to stay!