After a popular annual event in Bordentown City was postponed because of snow, organizers didn't miss a beat putting together a new, fun event, and you're invited.

New event planned for Bordentown City after Chocolate Walk was postponed

The Valentine Chocolate Walk was scheduled for February 6th, but with most of the area still buried in over a foot of snow, it just wasn't possible. Although disappointed, the great minds that make up the Downtown Bordentown Association came up with a new idea. Don't worry, there's still going to be plenty of chocolate.

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The Spring Chocolate Hop is on March 27 in Bordentown City

Introducing the Spring Chocolate Hop. Sounds fun, doesn't it? Save the date. It's going to be on Friday, March 27th. The fun kicks off at 5:30 PM and goes until 8:30 PM. Bring your friends, jump on the chocolate trail, and enjoy quaint downtown Bordentown while picking up sweet treats from local businesses.

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You'll find the most adorable shops and the best restaurants on Farnsworth Avenue, and some of the eateries have outdoor seating, so hopefully, it will be a nice, warm night.

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You'll need to buy a Chocolate Passport for the Spring Chocolate Hop

A Chocolate Passport is only $10 per person. Click here to buy them for you, your family, and friends. Chocolate Headquarters will be at Icon Boutique, and Willy Wonka will be hanging out in town that day. Make sure your phone's charged so you can grab a picture with him. Once you purchase your Chocolate Passport, you'll receive more details and reminders as this fun event gets closer.

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If you've never been to Bordentown City, the Spring Chocolate Hop is the perfect way to discover this charming town and shop local. The Spring Chocolate Hop is Friday, March 27th, 5:30 - 8:30 PM. Rain or Shine.