Made From Scratch! Here’s Where To Get Some of the BEST Pie in NJ!

What's a holiday season without its amazing pies??

Pumpkin pie, apple pie, sweet potato pie, key lime pie, cherry pie, pecan pie, chocolate pie, cherry pie...all of the pies!! And during the holidays, made even more special when you factor in secret family recipes passed down through the generations.

Assortment of homemade fall pies, table scene on dark wood

But during the holidays, you don't always have time to bake a pie yourself, what with all of the other cooking there is to do. It's a perfectly valid move to go buy a pie. But you don't just want any pie! Even though you, yourself aren't making it at home, that doesn't mean it can't be quality, fresh, and made from scratch.

Photo by Theme Photos on Unsplash

There are TONS of places to get amazing, fresh-baked pies in New Jersey, especially from local farms, and bakeries. Let's make no mistake about that. But where can you get one of the BEST pies in New Jersey? If you live in Central Jersey, you're in luck!

OnlyInYourState.com has deemed Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck NJ, as the place to get "the best pie in the world!"

They have some many pies to choose from. Some of their flavors that are available all year are Apple tart, Apple crumb, Apple, Blueberry Brumb, Blueberry, Cherry, Coconut Custard, Pecan and more! Seasonal flavors like Pumpkin and Mince are available during the holiday season. Check out the full pie menu HERE.

Last year, their pies were critically acclaimed too!

P.S. they're also pretty famous for their apple cider donuts!

Check out their website for Thanksgiving hours and give them a follow on their vibrant Instagram page @deliciousorchards!

