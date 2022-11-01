I'm drooling just thinking about it.

What makes a perfect lasagna? Is it the gooey cheese? The delicious marinara sauce and meat? Or how about the perfectly cooked pasta layered in between.

I'm a vegetarian, and I enjoy a spinach and ricotta lasagna. You can also add some spice to your sauce to make it an arrabiata lasagna. Some people enjoy making a lasagna with cream sauce.

Yes - a perfect lasagna can mean different things to different people, but the folks at Love Food agreed on where you can find the best one in New Jersey.

And since lasagna is such a popular dish here in The Garden State, I know we'll all be wanting to try this one. Thanksgiving is coming up, and if you're hopping on the 'make lasagna and meatballs the official Thanksgiving meal of New Jersey' train, you could grab some takeout from this restaurant.

According to Love Food, New Jersey's best lasagna is a small trip away from Ocean County at a restaurant called Trattoria La Sorrentina. According to the menu, it's called Lasagna Napoletana and has classic ingredients: ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

If you're dying to try the Lasagna Napoletana at Trattoria La Sorrentina, you can visit them at 7831 Bergenline Ave in North Bergen. The restaurant looks really adorable and like it has an intimate and authentic Italian atmosphere. Their menu also offers other Italian favorites like fettucine alfredo, raviolis, veal parmigiana, and more.

If you know another restaurant that makes the best lasagna in New Jersey, let us know!

