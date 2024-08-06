Is Sandwichitos in North Bergen, NJ The Best in The State?

Have the people of TikTok officially found the best sandwich spot in all of New Jersey? We’re so lucky to be able to have so many amazing sandwich spots and delis that are so great right on every corner, but the people of TikTok think they’ve found the very best one.

I always am reluctant to take advice from online food reviewers when they say they’ve found the very best food spot in all of New Jersey just because we’re surrounded but such amazing spots no matter where you go.

Is Sandwichitos in North Bergen, New Jersey The Best Sandwich Shop in The Entire State?

According to this one food reviewer online, this sandwich shop is amazing and is for sure a must-try. The shop is called Sandwichitos and it has a great list of different sandwiches that will be perfect for everyone who steps foot in the shop.

From steak sandwiches with chimichurri and caramelized onions to classics like grilled cheese with cheese sauce. They also have a long list of amazing desserts like banana pudding, tres leches, and more.

If you ever find yourself in the North Bergan area and want to give an amazing sandwich shop a try, you have to get to this spot and give one of their amazing sandwiches a taste. You can find Sandwichitos at 9025 Old River Road in North Bergen, New Jersey. You can check out their full menu of delicious sandwiches and sides, here!

