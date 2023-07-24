SERIOUSLY?? Is THIS Really New Jersey’s Favorite Junk Food?

Let's set the scene: You just got home from a long day at work/school and you've got the munchies. You're all set to make a bad, yet tasty decision at the risk of ruining your appetite for dinner. That's right, you're turning to junk food!

Candy, chocolate, ice cream, potato chips, fruit snacks, crackers, trail mix, french fries, cookies... What's your favorite junk food?

478815753 Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

In honor of the recent National Junk Food Day, Casinos.com, did a Google Trends search to find out Every State's Favorite Junk Food.

The answers ranged from Sour Patch Kids, beef jerky, M&M's, Skittles, Kit Kat bars, Twizzlers, even Animal Crackers and more.

Kraft Plans To Raise Prices On Numerous Products In Next Year Getty Images loading...

But New Jersey's favorite junk food confuses me... I assumed our overall favorite junk food would a savory/salty snack, but nope!

Candy Store Outlets Continue To Blight London's West End Getty Images loading...

What's New Jersey's Favorite Junk Food?

Chips Ahoy!

Chips Ahoy?? Even over Oreos? Aka America's favorite cookie?? I think that's weird.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MAYBE I'm alone here, but I can't remember the last time I heard anyone in New Jersey mentioned loving Chips Ahoy cookies. Maybe it's not something you talk about per say - you just grab it off the shelf and eat two sleeves in one sitting. But still I can't help but think there are other junk foods that are more popular in New Jersey!

Oreos

Cheez Its

Swedish Fish

Snickers

Ben & Jerry's ice cream

Lay's potato chips????

And in case you're wondering, Sour Patch Kids topped the list this year as America's favorite snack, and Kit Kats came in as this year's favorite chocolate bar.

What do you think? Is the love for Chips Ahoy really there? I'd have to go with extra toasty Cheez Its or Oreos! What's your favorite junk food?

Sink Your Teeth into These 10 Bangin' Burgers Spots in Central NJ! These are some of the best burger joints in Central Jersey, according to Yelp!