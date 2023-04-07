The Perfect Day Trip To New Jersey’s Friendliest Small Town

Do you consider your town to be the friendliest in the Garden State?

I live in Seaside Heights, and I've met a lot of really nice people living here throughout the year.

However, I've also met some pretty unfriendly people as well, granted they were mostly people here on vacation but still.

For the most part, Jersey is a pretty friendly state, unless you're driving on the Parkway, or 37, or 195, or pretty much any road.

In that case, Jersey can seem like a pretty aggressive state.

That aside though, Jersey is a pretty nice state to call home.

But have you ever wondered what town in the Garden State is deemed the friendliest?

There are a lot of Jersey towns that have been called one of the friendliest in the state.

For example, last year Point Pleasant was voted to be the friendliest town near the Jersey Shore!

You can check out why here.

Toms River was also voted to be one of the friendliest towns in Jersey specifically for families.

See why here.

Recently, one of Jersey's quaint small towns was also voted as one of the friendliest little towns in the state!

What Small NJ Town Was Voted To Be The Friendliest In The State?

At one point, this town was bustling with industry, specifically iron, mining, and milling.

Nowadays it has a population of about 18,000 people happily living within the 2.78 square mile town.

I think part of what makes this small town the friendliest in the state is the fact that they have a pizza place that still sells one-dollar plain slices!

It may also be all of the plays, and musicals the town hosts, or possibly the nature preserves and parks that you can visit that make this place so friendly.

According to Only In Your State, the friendliest small town in New Jersey is Dover, located in Morris County.

Dover is just an hour and a half North of Ocean County and could make the perfect day trip this summer, check it out!

