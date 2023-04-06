“‘Philly Steaks Whitout the Drive!” This New Cheesesteak Spot Just Opened in South Jersey!

Wit or Witout?

Philadelphians and New Jerseyans alike all know what this question means. "Ya want your cheesesteak with or without onions, boss?" But in this case, it has a whole new meaning!

Whit or Whitout, a new cheesesteak restaurant dedicated to giving South Jerseyans the Philly Cheesesteak experience without having to go into Philly, has just opened for business, according to South Jersey Food Scene. They're located in Woodbury, at 875 Mantua Pike.

They've been gearing up to open since last year according to their previous Facebook posts

They officially opened for business on April 3, and their food was such a hit, they sold out on the first day! Check out their full menu below. It looks amazing.

Here's some of their feedback in the Facebook comments after only a few days in business:

"We LOVED our steaks today! So happy to have you guys in WD! Loved chatting with Robby and getting to meet you today, Dakota!"

"Fantastic cheesesteaks. Best around town. We found our new spot! Loved the American Wiz. Taste tested the Philthy sauce and it's AMAZING. Thanks Whit or Whitout!"

"Best cheesesteak around hands down! The American wiz is definitely a nice touch to it!"

"Well worth the wait. Keep grinding, steaks are on point"

"First time today and Philthy was amazing!"

This is a must-try if your looking for that authentic philly steak taste! Let's hope their business continues to boom!

Go ahead and give them a follow on the Facebook page @Whitorwhitout and on Instagram @whit.or.whitout.

