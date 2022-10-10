New Jersey, If You’re Not Grilling Your Burger With An Ice Cube, You’re Doing It Wrong

This is for the year-round griller. We are a strong breed, aren't we? Food is just better on a grill and as far as I'm concerned, it is what winter coats are made for. So there is still time to use this epic burger hack. It is weird, but I've used it and it changes the game.

Photo credit: Ta Focando[/caption]There is a burger hack that will have your guests asking, "what the heck are you doing?" I just learned about this so I wanted to pass it along to you. Apparently, science says that you should put an ice cube on your burger when grilling it. Weird right?

Chefs also tell us to take a cube of ice and smush it into the center of the burger and then place it on the hot grill. When the ice is melted, flip the burger and cook the other side. People swear by this for keeping thick burgers super-juicy!

Why Grilling Your Burger With An Ice Cube Works

It infuses your meat with moisture. I actually take it a step further and I freeze beer cubes instead of water and I shove those in there for some extra flavor. You can also use beef stock cubes too. If you want to spice things up you can use a jalapeno puree mixed with beer and freeze that into cubes...that is the best one in my opinion by far!

Try it the next time you grill...everyone will scratch their heads but they won't believe the magic in their mouths!

