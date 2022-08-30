This New Jersey man is about to suffer some real consequences after committing fraud over a few Super Bowl rings! This guy was a part of some very sketchy instances involving NFL legend, Tom Brady.

According to cbsnews.com, Scott V. Spina who’s from Roseland, New Jersey just pleaded guilty to a bunch of different charges back in February, but now his sentence is final.

This 25-year-old man used former New England Patriots player Tom Brady’s information to order 3 super bowl rings and had them engraved with Tom Brady’s name.

The New Jersey man had originally told the ring maker that these purchases were gifts for his baby, but it came out that Tom Brady had not ordered these and that Scott Spina used his identity to purchase these with the intent to sell them for his own benefit.

He had found a potential buyer in California who was set to pay $81,500 for all of the rings, which is 3 times the amount that Spina paid to have them made, but the deal never went through.

According to nj.com, one of the rings sold for $337,000 at an auction in 2018. He was charged with one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft and have since pleaded guilty to everything.

He is looking at a 3-year sentence now in New Jersey!

I’m honestly so curious how he thought he’d get away with this! Someone would eventually have to catch on. Don’t ever say anything interesting happens in the garden state!

