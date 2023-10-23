It's spooky season! But anytime is a good time for a good New Jersey ghost story. After all, New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the country, so it's loaded with ghostly history.

No matter where you live in New Jersey, chances are you won't have to travel far to visit somewhere that's haunted in the state. But where is the MOST haunted place in New Jersey?

Photo by Rythik on Unsplash Photo by Rythik on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

It can be hard to measure such things when it comes to paranormal activity, so there could absolutely be more than one answer, but Haunted Rooms America has an idea in their list of the 10 Most Haunted Places in New Jersey.

So where do they say is the most-haunted spot in The Garden State? We're going to Bergen County. In the early 1900s'

Devil's Tower - Alpine, NJ

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

With a history as creepy as its nickname, Devil's Tower (or more formally known as Rionda’s Tower and Historical Marker) is the most-haunted place in all of New Jersey, according to Haunted Rooms America.

It sits at the peak of one of the most affluent neighborhoods you'll probably ever lay your eyes on in New Jersey. The long road leading up to the beautiful, ancient-like tower is lined with palatial, gated mansions.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A tragic history

The gothic tower was owned by a man named Manuel Rionda, a rich plantation owner. He had the tower built in the early 1900s so that his wife could have a panoramic view of New York City. But legend has it that one day, she witnessed Manuel with another woman. Some say she hung herself from the tower. Others say she threw herself from the top.

What makes Devil's Tower so haunted?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Over the following decades, attempts were made to demolish the tower, but workers kept mysteriously falling and dying, so the attempts stopped. Could a ghost have pushed them? People who have visited the notorious tower over the years have reported seeing apparitions and hearing screams from the tower.

A spooky ritual

Legend has it that if you're brave or foolish enough to circle the tower 6 times, an apparition or the Devil himself will appear. Could it be the ghost of Manuel? Maybe his wife? One of the many others who have died at the site? Who knows who still lingers there all these years later...

To this day, the windows and the doors are sealed shut, so no one can get inside. Have you ever visited Devil's Tower? What legends have you heard?

The Most Horrifically Haunted Places in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan