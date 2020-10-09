New Jersey Estate Named Among Most Haunted Places In America

If you want to go to one of the 25 most haunted places in America this Halloween season, you don't even have to leave the Garden State.

It turns out there is a place in New Jersey that has been listed among the 25 most haunted places in America by Country Living, and that place is the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May, or as many locals call it, the Physick House.

It turns out, I actually was there during one of those ghost tours on one of our many trips to Cape May, and there's no doubt the place looks creepy. We saw it at night, which added to the eeriness.

Since the tour was basically a trolley tour, we didn't get to spend any time inside, but the outside was enough to make a believer out of me. That was years ago, but the stories about the Physick Estate keep on coming.

There are reports over the years of paranormal sightings of "visitors" from past decades being spotted more than once, according to Country Living. And those are certainly not the only stories.

According to southjersey.com, workers there always have the feeling they are never alone, and there are stories of long-departed Aunt Emilie still being around the house and being aware of everything going on in the house. She reportedly has a "great energy and vibrant smile".

The Estate was even featured a few years back on the show "Haunted Towns" on Destination America.

Maybe you believe, maybe you don't, but one thing is for sure. There is no shortage of haunted places and haunted stories in New Jersey to cover the whole Halloween season.