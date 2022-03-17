New Jersey Named One Of The Rowdiest St. Patrick’s Day States

When it comes to getting a little rowdy while you're wearing the green, most states can't do it the way we do here in the Garden State.

When you stack the states up against each other, most states don't even land in our ballpark. As a matter of fact, you can pretty much drop the west half of the country right out of the competition.

According to Candy Store, New Jersey is among the 15 rowdiest St. Patty's Day states in the whole country. Finally, a list we can really be proud of climbing near the top of.

Unfortunately, while all of the 15 rowdiest states get acknowledged, they are not specifically given a ranking (like 2nd rowdiest, etc.) so, I guess we'll really never know just how high on the list we got.

Pretty much the entire northeast joins us on the list including New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maryland are with us on the rowdiest list.

Washington State and Montana also made the list. Go figure. And then the list gets rounded out by pretty much all the states surrounding the Great Lakes.

I know that rowdy is not exactly something you aspire to achieve, but after all that we've been through over the past couple of years, blowing off a little steam isn't such a bad thing.

Just don't hurt yourself, don't hurt anybody else, and be careful. And above all else, be responsible.

