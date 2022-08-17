New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub.

The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible by comparing the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rates and quality of hospitals.

What's not to love with all New Jersey has to offer in the way of sights, sounds and of course food, emphasis on food? No matter where you live in New Jersey, be it all the cities crammed so close together in North Jersey, the beaches and the rural areas of South Jersey, you're never far away from something to eat. In fact, New Jersey placed 7th in restaurants per capita.

As for other living conditions in New Jersey, we placed 6th in percentage of the population in poverty, 28th in income growth, 8th in percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated, 10th in percentage of adults who are in fair or poor health, 23rd in percentage of the insured population, 28th in income growth, and 16th in average weekly working hours.

New Jersey was given a total score of 62.01 behind Massachusetts which came in first with a 62.65.

Rounding out the top five states were New York coming in third with a 60.64, Idaho and Virginia fourth and fifth with a 58.73.

