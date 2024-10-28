Need a few hours to escape and recharge?

Just a stone's throw from New York City, you can spot the skyline from the outdoor pool of this New Jersey gem: SoJo Spa Club. Known for its serene atmosphere, SoJo is an ideal place to switch your phone to airplane mode and unwind.

The spa is popular across social media, with countless TikToks and friends posting about its unique offerings, conveniently located near the city.

What makes SoJo Spa Club unique is its range of wellness treatments in a multi-level, all-season facility.

The spa offers a lot of different ways to experience the spa. You can purchase a day pass from anywhere between $90 to $135 according to their site or book specific treatments.

While the admission fee may sound a bit steep, it’s reasonable given the experience, as typical facial treatments alone can often cost the same amount.

With a daily pass, guests can relax in the outdoor pool and soak in views of the New York skyline, enjoy a variety of baths, unwind in saunas and therapy rooms, or explore indoor and outdoor lounges.

In addition to all of this, SoJo Spa Club features Korean body scrubs, volcanic sand baths, a fitness center, and dining options.

This spa offers the ultimate getaway whether you’re visiting solo, with friends, or on a romantic day trip, promising a truly rejuvenating experience just minutes from the city.

If you're looking to have a day to just relax and unwind, this is for sure the spot to treat yourself.

