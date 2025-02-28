Now, this is a place I could talk about all day long.

HomeGoods is, without a doubt, one of my favorite places to shop. I know I'm not alone.

I find myself daydreaming about it often while I'm working, wishing I was there.

Antonio_Diaz Antonio_Diaz loading...

I know when "truck day" is at the closest HomeGoods to my house. You know what "truck day" is, right? It's when the store gets a delivery of new, never-before-seen goodies.

Eeek, I'm getting goosebumps.

HomeGoods has everything you need for your home

HomeGoods has everything...home decor, seasonal decor, kitchen stuff, fun food (dip mixes, chocolates, pasta, etc.), picture frames, towels, sheets, art, pet essentials, furniture, paper goods, and the coolest, most unique trinkets that you won't find anywhere else at low prices.

It's a store where you didn't know you needed it until you found it.

My first answer when someone asks me what I'd like for my birthday or Christmas is a HomeGoods gift card, of course, so I can shop more.

Get our free mobile app

I get so excited when I enter the store. I don't know where to look first because there are so many treasures.

I think every single room in my house has something from HomeGoods in it.

HomeGoods Celebrates Grand Opening Of Its First Manhattan Location Jason Kempin loading...

I think we can agree though, some HomeGoods are better than others. Not that any of them are bad. Some just stand out a little more.

There are no HomeGoods in 3 U.S. states

I just read in House Beautiful that a pro-shopper scoured through tons of Google reviews in every state where HomeGoods is (can you believe there are no HomeGoods in Hawaii, Alaska, or Wyoming? Those poor people.) to find the locations fans love the most. When there was a tie, she looked at the HomeGoods with the most positive reviews.

You may have to take a road trip to get to the best HomeGoods in New Jersey, but you know it will be worth the drive.

HomeGoods Celebrates Grand Opening Of Its First Manhattan Location Jason Kempin loading...

Ok, ready?

The Best HomeGoods in New Jersey is in Edgewater

The best HomeGoods in New Jersey is at Edgewater Commons in Edgewater (489 River Road). It got the highest rating in the Garden State.

Here it is below. It looks huge, doesn't it?

Google Google loading...

Have you been there?

I'm filling my car up with gas right now.

READ MORE: People in NJ May be Getting A New Type of Stimulus Check

To see the best of the best HomeGoods in all of the other states, click here.

7 New Jersey Towns That Have The Naughtiest Names After you see these you won't be able to think about them again without giggling.

Here we go... Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins