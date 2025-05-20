If it feels like ticks are everywhere in New Jersey this year, you're not going crazy.

They are. I’ve heard of so many people finding ticks on themselves, their dogs, and their clothes.

Between the warmer weather, tall grass, and people spending more time outside, tick season is off to a brutal start for 2025.

This year, New Jersey is experiencing an increase in tick-borne diseases, and believe it or not, you might be doing certain things that make you more of a target for ticks this season.

How To Avoid Ticks In New Jersey

First off, your outfit might be part of the problem. Wearing dark clothing makes it harder to spot ticks.

If you’re playing sports in fields or doing a lot of yard work, it’s important to wear light colored clothing so checking for ticks is a much easier task.

Also, if you’re wearing shorts or ankle socks in grassy areas, you’re rolling out a welcome mat.

Ticks love to latch on from low brush and tall grass, so when your skin is exposed near your ankle area, it makes it easy for them to latch on.

I know most of us aren’t wearing pants in the summertime, but if you’re doing yard work on anything like that, it may be worth the sweat to avoid ticks.

If you plan to spend a lot of time in your backyard this summer, you still need to be cautious.

You don’t have to be on a hike or in a park to get a tick bite. If the grass hasn’t been cut or there are piles of leaves or brush, that’s prime tick territory.

Where Are Ticks Most Likely to Hide?

They thrive in shady, damp areas, so the less yard work you do, the more likely they are to set up camp.

Something you may not know is that scented products can attract ticks, too. Some experts say perfumed lotions and heavily scented shampoos may draw them in.

Ticks don’t just attack humans; they will come after your furry friends, too. Make sure to check your dog and yourself after you walk it in wooded areas.

If you're outdoors in New Jersey this season, whether that means hiking, gardening, or just chilling on the lawn, it’s important to check for ticks. Bug spray, light clothing, and routine tick checks go a long way.

Because no one wants their summer ruined by a tick bite. Be safe this summer!

