How Bougie is New Jersey? Here are the Designer Brands We Covet Most

Louis, Hermes, YSL. Luxury designers create goods coveted both by the rich and not-so-rich. But which brand do we desire most here in New Jersey?



Remember when Fergie sang, "Dolce & Gabanna, Fendi and that Donna" on the Black Eyes Pea's song "My Humps?" Gwen Stefani famously name-dropped designer brands, too, in "Rich Girl"..."Clean out Vivienne Westwood in my Galliano gown."

Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" is practically a love letter to luxury labels, "I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it." And, when we see our favorite celebrities "get it," we want it, too. Heck, we've even settled for designer knockoffs on occasion.

Jonathan J Castellon/Unsplash Jonathan J Castellon/Unsplash loading...

But, when it comes to the real, AUTHENTIC designer pieces, SINGULART, an online art gallery, there's one label New Jersey craves more than any other. In fact, we're right on trend with the rest of the country, according to data collected by SINGULART using Google Trends.

Is it Gucci?

Dima Pechurin/Unsplash Dima Pechurin/Unsplash loading...

Nope. Versace? Wrong again.

Laura Chouette/Unsplash Laura Chouette/Unsplash loading...

The Garden State goes for DIOR!

Luxury Brands Accelerate To Seize The Chinese Market Getty Images loading...

What's not to love about the fashion house brought to life in the 1940s by fashion visionary Christian Dior. No matter the era, no matter the head of the House of Dior, the name has forever been synonymous with high class and the epitome of style. It's the reason why celebrities like Charlize Theron and Rihanna remain so loyal to the brand.

Christian Dior : Tunnel - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 Getty Images for Dior loading...

I mean, the Dior saddlebag is an iconic piece of imagery since the moment Carrie Bradshaw slung one over her shoulder.

The majority of the United States prefers Dior goods, including New Jersey's neighbor Pennsylvania, according to SINGULART. However, the research also found NJ goes for Chanel, Prada, and Burberry, too.

courtesy SINGULART via Connective3 courtesy SINGULART via Connective3 loading...

In Europe, Louis Vuitton reigns supreme.

SINGULART via Connective3 SINGULART via Connective3 loading...

If money was no object, which designer showroom would you love to raid?

