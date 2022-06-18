It's an age-old question, especially here in New Jersey What is our top pizzeria? We went to the only people who really know the answer to that question.

Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash loading...

We asked you to name your favorite pizzeria. That was the easy part. Everybody has a favorite The hard part is trying to get past the two hundred pizza places that didn't get enough votes and put a crown on the one that did

I don't have that kind of courage, so we put the responsibility squarely in your lap. You didn't hesitate, The votes poured in and we did the counting, and now the Jersey Shore has pizza royalty.

Photo by Kelvin T on Unsplash Photo by Kelvin T on Unsplash loading...

We think it's only fair to pass out some love to the pizzerias that were high on the list, but didn't grab the top spot, so let's celebrate the top 3 vote-getters. We are counting all votes we received on social media and phone calls.

3rd Place...Squan Tavern. It has always been an area favorite, and that loyalty led to votes for the place that started serving up delicious pizza back in 1964. Congratulations Squan Tavern!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2nd Place...Vic's in Bradley Beach. We're not going to lie. We thought early in the voting that Vic's was going to run away with it. This is another great, legendary Jersey Shore Pizzeria, and we all love them.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1st Place Amici in Atlantic Highlands...It's pretty fair to say that Amici grabbing the top spot is a bit of a surprise because so many other pizzerias at the Jersey Shore seem to get the headlines.

Photo by Quin Engle on Unsplash Photo by Quin Engle on Unsplash loading...

Congratulations to all our local pizzerias, 27 of which received votes. We love you all, and we promise we'll see you soon!

Pizza Lovers Check This Out We've seen pineapple, now pickles....what else could go wrong? Let's avoid it before it happens.

More Great Monmouth County Italian Restaurants