New Jersey Ranks As A Top 5 State in The U.S

I’d go as far as to say we’ve got it pretty made living here in New Jersey. Of course, things tend to get expensive and you can say what you want about the drivers that live here, but in all, I’d say it’s pretty awesome.

Maybe we're all a little biased, but I wouldn't trade living in New Jersey for anything! No matter where you live in Jersey, you have it made.

You're not far from 2 major cities, the beach, or the Poconos. It is the perfect scenario. With that being said, a lot of people seem to agree with that outlook as well.

Why Is New Jersey One Of The Best States in The Country?

Homesnacks has officially released a map of the best states to live in America for 2024 and New Jersey may have scored higher than you may think. This shows a map of the United States and based on what color your state is shaded in, you can see just how high your home state is on this list.

“This ranking uses Saturday Night Science to determine which of our great American states are the absolute best. We compared ranking factors that almost all Americans would agree are desirable like home prices, crime, and incomes from Zillow, the FBI, and the Census. - Homesnacks

Coming in at #50 on the list is New Mexico, making this THE WORST state to live in in 2024. You may be shocked to hear, that New Jersey has landed itself at #4 on this list. We're all a lot happier in New Jersey than you may have thought!

The best place to live in America is not too far from The Garden State. #1 on the list is New Hampshire. As you can see, we’re all pretty happy in New Jersey and can confidently say we live in one of the best states in the country!

