New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best Beaches In All Of America

If you live in New Jersey, we never question if a new jersey town is going to make the list of best beach towns. The only question we need the answer to is just how many New Jersey towns made the list. But this list is a little different.

Photo by Lopez Robin on Unsplash Photo by Lopez Robin on Unsplash loading...

This best beach list is a very exclusive list put together by one of the premier travel publications on the planet. There are literally only 17 American beaches on this list. This is a really big deal.

The major travel publication that put the list together is the very well-respected Travel & Leisure, and the good news is the experts there saw fit to include an amazing New Jersey beach town on their list of America’s best beach towns. The bad news is they only put one, and that will most likely disappoint a lot of New Jersey beach lovers.

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash loading...

Let’s remember that this is a very short list, and with only 17 beaches on the list, there are a lot of states with great beaches that got completely shut out. So, let’s count our blessings.

The lucky New Jersey beach town that did make the list is the legendary Cape May. There truly is no town or beach that represents the Jersey Shore any better, and this is a much-deserved honor.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

We send a shout-out to all the other great Jersey Shore beaches like Point Beach, Belmar, Avalon, Seaside Heights, and dozens of others. We love you too.

But the biggest congratulations go out to the one New Jersey beach that did make the list, our beloved Cape May.

Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach the Best on the East Coast

This Breathtaking New Jersey Beach Mansion Has the Best Views on the East Coast