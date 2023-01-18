New Jersey’s 2023 Driving Rank Is Announced And It Will Surprise You

There are a lot of things we love a lot about New Jersey, but driving anywhere in this state is probably not among them.

One of the necessary evils, along with taxes, tolls, and congestion here in the Garden State is the endless number of obstacles that stand in our way of getting from where we are to where we need to be.

All we want to do is get to work, bring the kids to school and to their activities, and get back home without any additional stress, but the problem here in New Jersey is, that never, ever happens.

So, when we hear that the Garden State has been ranked against the other states in the nation for the best places to drive, we're a little less than optimistic about our results being positive, but life is full of surprises.

The study done by WalletHub includes the costs of commuting, safety issues, and vehicle maintenance as the barometers, and you might be surprised by their results.

According to the study, New Jersey is not even among 2023's top 10 worst states to drive in in America, and for us, that is quite a victory.

We actually wind up as the 11th worst stat to drive in in the entire nation. It's very New Jersey of us to actually think that's good news. The troubling part is that there are com many states worse than ours to drive in.

Here’s some even better news for New Jersey drivers. The category our state did the best in is safety. As a matter of fact, according to this study, the Garden State is the 3rd safest state to drive in, and that’s awesome.

All in all, this is certainly not as bad as it could have been, and that safety stat is really great news for anyone traveling in the Garden State. Not that I’m being greedy, but maybe next year we can crawl out of the bottom 20.

We can dream, right?

