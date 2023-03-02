New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Sandwich Shop Has Been Revealed

Trying to name one place in New Jersey that is the best place to get a sandwich is a bit of a slippery slope. It might rank right up there with trying to name the best pizza in the state.

Photo by Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash Photo by Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash loading...

As a matter of fact, short of pizza, there may be no type of food that New Jersey residents take more seriously than a nice sandwich.

As a matter of fact, we have three distinct pronunciation of the word that describes this amazing type of food.

Photo by Youjeen Cho on Unsplash Photo by Youjeen Cho on Unsplash loading...

Whether you're a "sandwich" person, a "sang-wich" lover, or a big fan of a "sam-wich", you definitely have your favorite place to grab one, and you're pretty loyal to that sandwich joint you love.

But we're nothing if we're not open-minded here in New Jersey, and we do enjoy the opinions of a good foodie, and the folks at Espresso have named their choice for the best place to get a sandwich in New Jersey.

Photo by James Kern on Unsplash Photo by James Kern on Unsplash loading...

We all love our sandwiches and we are all willing to try a place that someone who knows a thing or two about food says is the best.

Let's all get ready to head to Maplewood, and make sure you have a healthy appetite. These foodie experts say the best place to get a sandwich in all of New Jersey is True Salvage Cafe.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They are located at 292 Elmwood Ave. in Maplewood, and the chef, Signe Heffernan was born and raised right in town, so every meal gets special attention before it heads to you.

And those great sandwiches are served with homemade chips, so the bonuses just keep on coming.

These Are All Great New Jersey Sandwich Shops

Keep Scrolling For More Of New Jersey's Best Sandwich Shops...