New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Mom is a Jersey Girl Who Put Up with A LOT

New research has identified the most popular fictional moms in every U.S. state. Can you guess who we love most here in New Jersey?



The fictional mother found to be our top fave in the Garden State got put through A LOT by her husband, her kids, and her in-laws. And, she's actually a Jersey girl herself.

The baby gear brand Chicco recently used Google Trends data to find out the #1 TV moms in America.

In New Jersey, it's not Wanda Maximoff from WandaVision, set in the fictitious town of Westview.

It's not the mom from Charles In Charge, the sitcom that took place in New Brunswick, NJ.

It's not even, the gorgeous Denise Miller-Jonas, the matriarch of the Jonas Brothers we got to know on Married to Jonas.

Nope. NJ's favorite fictional mother is none other than Carmela Soprano! The mafia matriarch of The Sopranos.

Who DIDN'T watch The Sopranos and sympathize endlessly with Carmela and all that Tony, Meadow, and A.J. put her through! She is a mom to be revered and respected! It's no surprise we love the fierce and loyal Carmela who tried so hard to be the moral compass of one of the greatest television shows in history.

As for the rest of America, the fictional mom whose name came up the most, according to Chicco, is The Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

From Lorelai Gilmore to Claire Dunphy, check out which other fictional moms America favors.

