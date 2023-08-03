If you’re in NJ and looking for a new boat, you could own a piece of TV history. The Sopranos was one of the biggest shows HBO ever created and was on the air from 1999-2007.

It holds a special place in New Jerseyan’s hearts because the entire show takes place in North Jersey and some parts of New York.

If you haven’t had time within the last 20 years or so to watch it, the show is about a New Jersey/Italian mob boss and it will without a doubt go down in history as one of the greatest shows of all time.

If you’re a fan of the show, you know Tony Soprano has a boat called “The Stugots”. If you’re a big enough fan, you can now own it for yourself!

The boat used in the show is now up for sale and it could be yours for the right price. NJ.com reported that for $299,900 you could own a piece of television history.

The boat is a 1999 Cape Fear 47 Never Enough boat which includes two staterooms and two staterooms, two toilets and has twin 625-horsepower Detroit Diesel engines, according to nydailynews.com.

It has sofas inside, air conditioning, TVs, and a ton of other amazing perks. If you’re a TV history fan or fishing is your hobby, you can snag this yacht for the right price. You can also stream 'The Sopranos' on MAX.

More details on the boat itself and details on how to contact the seller are all here!

