Are you in the Christmas spirit yet? You should be because apparently, today (December 7) is the first “Christmassy” day in New Jersey!

Honestly, before reading about this, I had no idea that “Christmassy” was a real word, but it is! The first Christmassy day is different for each state, but based on a ton of research done by Family Destinations Guide, today is the day we should be feeling it in New Jersey!

To give you a super quick definition of what I’m even talking about, The first Christmassy day means it’s predicted to be the day when people in our state are feeling the most festive for the Holidays. There are two different types of people in the world.

canva canva loading...

There are people who have been listening to Mariah Carey and Bing Crosby since November 1st and people (like me) who just started Christmas shopping yesterday. No matter which category you fall in, if you’re from New Jersey, you’re predicted to be feeling some sort of Christmas Spirit by this point in the season.

This website does its research to figure out these stats too and it’s actually a huge process. Family Destinations Guide, did some research and surveyed over 3,000 people from New Jersey and they found that people from our area typically feel that December 7th is when they start to hunker down and get into the spirit.

That means they either go out and buy a tree, start shopping or do something as simple as getting a Peppermint Mocha from Starbucks. Whatever the case may be, December 7th is officially New Jersey’s first Christmassy Day, so go out and celebrate!

If Philadelphia Neighborhoods Were Christmas Movie Characters... We LOVE Christmas much as the next guy so we put all of those years of watching holiday classics to the test when we made this list. We've rounded up more than 16 Philadelphia Neighborhoods to make our list below. Did we get it right?