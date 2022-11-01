One thing we all know New Jersey is famous for is our hair. Over the years we have liked it big, and we weren't shy about the hair spray. Did you ever wonder what the top hairstyle in the state is?

There have been so many unfortunate hairdos over the years, and even though New Jersey didn't invent them, we almost always seem to take them to the next level, often not in a good way.

In case you don't believe me, all I have to do is say one word and you'll get it. I think you know what I'm going to say. Mullet.

With just one word we have reopened the New Jersey wounds of the past. What were we thinking? It's not just that we had them. It's that we were so completely proud of them.

Fortunately, when we fast-forward to 2022, we find out that the mullet is not the most popular hairstyle in New Jersey, at least not according to the website Mane Addicts.

What they did was research the most Googled hairstyles in each state, and the one they found was New Jersey's top search for feminine hairstyles is really no surprise. It involves long, wavy hair. Of course it does.

It turns out the top hairstyle the fine folks of the Garden State searched for more than any other in the past year was the balayage.

I would say this is definitely a better choice than the mullet, don't you think? For the record, the top masculine style is the French Crop.

