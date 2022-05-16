New Jersey’s Most Underrated Restaurant Is Absolutely Amazing

We love many things in New Jersey, but we believe our top passion is trying as many great Garden State restaurants as we can. We love great food and we have many. many options.

We are so lucky to have the best of the best restaurants here in New Jersey. Sometimes the trick is trying new ones. We fall in love with our favorites, but there is always a new restaurant or one we have never heard about, waiting to be discovered.

The latter is exactly what this article is about. If you're on a quest to discover that amazing restaurant that you may have never heard of, we think we can help.

We found a list of the most underrated restaurants in each state, and there is apparently an amazing, undiscovered restaurant here in the Garden State.

Of course, this restaurant is far from undiscovered by its loyal patrons, but it has been named the most underrated restaurant in the state by Spoon University.

You'll love this restaurant's story as much as you'll love its food. Congratulation's to Sammy's Ye Old Cider Mill in Mendham for being named the most underrated restaurant in all of New Jersey.

Their story is absolutely amazing, too. This great restaurant has an amazing history. As a matter of fact, they started as a speakeasy way back in the 1920s, known as Sammy's Cider Mill, and now a century later, it's a beloved steakhouse.

If you want to discover the most underrated restaurant in New Jersey for yourself, it's located at 353 Mendham Road West (Route 24) in Mendham.

While you're there, make sure you order the Shrimp Scampi. It is amazing and is an absolute crowd favorite.

