There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state.

The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.

There is still plenty of time to get this town on your summer bucket list, and you'll be glad you did. So, which town did this national; website choose as the Garden State's most underrated?

You're bucket list buggy will be transporting you to Hunterdon County to the beautiful town known as Frenchtown, and if you haven't been there, you don't know what you're missing.

If biking, strolling, shopping, beautiful rolling hills, and gorgeous river banks are not your kind of thing, then Frenchtown is not for you.

If you're looking for quaint shops, beautiful scenery, nice people, and the warmth of a small town, then you better put Frenchtown on your list.

Frenchtown was incorporated in 1867 and is one of New Jersey's most beautiful, historic small towns,

When you're there, do not miss the Frenchtown Historic District, where you'll find 100 acres of colonial homes and much more.

Frenchtown is just one of the many awesome, underrated and charming towns dotted all over New Jersey. We have other amazing ones like Smithville, Ocean Grove, Spring Lake, Tuckerton, and so many others.

This time around, congratulations to Frenchtown for a really nice honor. You should visit there soon.

