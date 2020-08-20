A Food Website Says This Is The Best Outdoor Restaurant in NJ

Temperatures have been cooling off over the last week or so and that has made outdoor dining an even more enjoyable experience.

There are lots of restaurants in New Jersey that feature outdoor dining. Some have always included outdoor tables as an option, while others have just adopted the practice as a way to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list called "The Best Outdoor Restaurant in Every State."

Many of the restaurants featured on the list are in towns that are well-known tourist spots. Here are a few examples:

Quince at the Farm in San Francisco, CA

Alpino Vino in Telluride, CO

Blue Heaven in Key West, FL

Moon River Brewing Company in Savannah, GA

Dat Dog in New Orleans, LA

The Riverhouse in Big Sky, MT

Sunset Terrace in Asheville, NC

TENN on Top in Nashville, TN

Idletyme Brewing Company in Stowe, VT

Dornan's Chuckwagon Grill in Jackson Hole, WY

As I scrolled through the list on eatthisnotthat.com, I started guessing what town New Jersey's best outdoor restaurant would be located in? Would it be in Cape May? Or maybe Asbury Park? Hoboken seemed like a possible spot. So did Princeton or Lambertville.

Well, Lambertville was close, but according to Eat This, Not That!, you need to go about 20 more minutes north on Route 29 to find the best outdoor restaurant in New Jersey.

That restaurant is Frenchtown Inn in Frenchtown, NJ. Eat This, Not That! calls it "very special."

Google Maps

According to Frenchtown Inn's website, outdoor seating is available Wednesday-Sunday on the restaurant's porch and its new outdoor lounge that overlooks the Delaware River.

Eat This, Not That! recommends the "pan-seared duck, cannolis, and hanger steak with truffle fries."

To check out all of "The Best Outdoor Restaurants in Every State," go to eatthisnotthat.com and for more info on Frenchtown Inn, click here.