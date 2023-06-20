New Jersey’s Top-Rated Most Delicious Sandwich You Must Try

I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying most people enjoy a good sandwich from time to time. In fact, it's probably a very popular food item. "Americans eat more than 300 million sandwiches every day – a pretty large amount considering there are slightly more than 300 million Americans." according to The Whole U. In addition, "according to menu research firm Dataessential, the most popular choice of sandwich among Americans is turkey, followed by ham. Peanut butter and jelly came in fifth. It had to be a top contender, considering that on average, we each will have eaten about 1,500 PB&Js by the time we graduate from high school!"

Personally, I have to agree that both a turkey sandwich and a ham sandwich are two very good choices for the best sandwich. Two of my wildcard choices would be chicken salad and liverwurst, both are some of my favorite sandwiches as well.

Lovefood did an article recently highlighting the "Top-Rated Sandwiches in America". Reading this list will definitely get you running for an early lunch. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

Lovefood choose a famous spot in Atlantic City for the location and a popular sub for the sandwich. White House Subs in AC and their chicken parm sub was the pick for Jersey. "This sandwich shop has been running since 1946 and Atlantic City locals are pretty fond of it. Founded by a tailor in the wake of World War II, the White House Sub Shop has welcomed a string of showbiz heavyweights in its time: Oprah Winfrey, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles have all stopped here for their hoagie fix. Although the White House Special is the most famous sandwich, the Chicken Parm Submarine is a close second, with lots of melted cheese and sauce on top."

