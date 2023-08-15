Everything New on Disney+ in September

I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot I am groot. I. Am. Groot.

That’s Grootese for “New I Am Groot shorts are coming to Disney+ in September.” Also in September there are new weekly episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka, plus new seasons of Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Miraculous. You can also watch making-of docs about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Ahsoka TV series And if you missed the new version of The Little Mermaid in theaters, that’s coming to Disney+ as well.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ streaming in September 2023:

Tuesday, September 5

New Library Titles

- All Wet

- Trolley Troubles

THE LITTLE MERMAID Disney loading...

Wednesday, September 6

New Library Titles

- 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

- The Little Mermaid

Disney+ Originals

I Am Groot (Season 2) - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 4

Friday, September 8

New Library Titles

- 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

- The Barn Dance

- Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)

- Bone Trouble

- George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

- Merbabies

- Mickey's Kangaroo

- Playful Pluto

- Pluto, Junior

Disney Junior Disney Junior loading...

Wednesday, September 13

New Library Titles

- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)

- Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)

- Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Premiere

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 5

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Friday, September 15

Disney+ Originals

Lang Lang Plays Disney - Premiere

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka - Premiere

Wednesday, September 20

New Library Titles

- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

SECRET INVASION Marvel loading...

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 6

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion - Premiere

Wednesday, September 27

New Library Titles

- To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

- Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7

Friday, September 29

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios Legends - “Variants,” “TVA”

Disney's Launchpad (Season 2) - New Shorts Streaming

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app