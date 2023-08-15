Everything New on Disney+ in September

Marvel

I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot I am groot. I. Am. Groot. 

That’s Grootese for “New I Am Groot shorts are coming to Disney+ in September.” Also in September there are new weekly episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka, plus new seasons of Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Miraculous. You can also watch making-of docs about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Ahsoka TV series And if you missed the new version of The Little Mermaid in theaters, that’s coming to Disney+ as well.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ streaming in September 2023:

Tuesday, September 5

New Library Titles
- All Wet
- Trolley Troubles

Disney
Wednesday, September 6

New Library Titles
- 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)
- The Little Mermaid

Disney+ Originals

I Am Groot (Season 2) - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 4

Friday, September 8

New Library Titles
- 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)
- The Barn Dance
- Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)
- Bone Trouble
- George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)
- Merbabies
- Mickey's Kangaroo
- Playful Pluto
- Pluto, Junior

Disney Junior
Wednesday, September 13

New Library Titles
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)
- Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)
- Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Premiere
Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 5
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Lucasfilm Ltd.
Friday, September 15

Disney+ Originals

Lang Lang Plays Disney - Premiere
Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka - Premiere

Wednesday, September 20

New Library Titles
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel
Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 6
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion - Premiere

Wednesday, September 27

New Library Titles
- To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)
- Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 7

Friday, September 29

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios Legends - “Variants,” “TVA”
Disney's Launchpad (Season 2) - New Shorts Streaming

