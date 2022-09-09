A new Little Mermaid is ready to be part of your world.

The Little Mermaid is the latest Disney classic going from animation to live-action. The update, directed by Chicago and Into the Woods’ Rob Marshall, remakes the 1989 cartoon classic. It will feature the original songs that everyone loves like “Part of Your World” along with several new tracks — including some written by Hamilton and Moana songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The movie is coming to theaters in the summer of 2023 — but the very first look at Halle Bailey in the title role of Ariel, the mermaid who becomes human, just debuted at the D23 Disney convention. And here it is online — a brief teaser trailer that will certainly remind fans of the original of the look and feel of the old film. Ariel's archive of treasures from the human world — and even some of her underwater movements — look like just like the 1989 film. See for yourself:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“The Little Mermaid,” visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. “The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The rest of the cast includes Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, and Melissa McCarthy as the evil Ursula. The Little Mermaid is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.