Mays Landing Residents Reveal Their Favorite Spot For Mexican Food

Are you hungry yet?

If you haven't eaten today, here's your warning. You'll probably be starving after this.

If you're local to the Atlantic County area, then you're not at a loss for places to eat. If South Jersey's got one thing going for it, it's definitely the food. In Atlantic County, you're not far from Atlantic City where you can find a great food option for whatever you're craving.

Even on the mainland, there are a ton of options for you to choose from. Whether you're craving Italian, Chinese, or even Indian cuisine, this part of South Jersey has more than a few restaurants for you to choose from. A cuisine that South Jersey residents can't seem to EVER eat enough of is Mexican food. Whether it's Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, the people of South Jersey love it.

One South Jersey resident recently took to Facebook to ask which Mexican restaurant Mays Landing residents enjoy the most. Now, there aren't too many Mexican options in the heart of Mays Landing, but luckily, places like Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, and Hammonton aren't too far away. People were more than willing to share their favorite spot and also follow it up with WHY they love it so much.

Here are the top 3 Mexican places voted on by Mays Landing's own:

3.) Marquez Mexican Grille

Many people have commented on the freshness and authenticity patrons will experience at Marquez on Railroad Avenue in Hammonton. According to their website, each meal you enjoy at Marquez is made entirely from scratch, so it's no wonder why people from Mays Landing enjoy it so much.

2.) Fiesta Mexicana

Hammonton makes it to the list a second time with Fiesta Mexicana. This restaurant has been serving Hammonton and the surrounding areas since 1999. Diners at Fiesta Mexicana will enjoy everything from traditional meals to authentic desserts.

1.) Tacos El Tio

Everyone's favorite spot that's the closest to home seems to be Tacos El Tio in Egg Harbor Township. Located on the Black Horse Pike, Tacos El Tio is known for their delicious Tex-Mex and great margaritas.

Check out what the locals have to say about their favorite Mexican restaurants HERE.

Source: Facebook

