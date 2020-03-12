Great news. There are new plans for the old Macy's in Neshaminy Mall, according to The Patch.

It's been sold, and the large space will be sectioned off into smaller businesses. The article says we should expect to see "exterior-facing small retail stores and restaurants. Fitness, entertainment and office space are among the potential tenants." That's exciting.

Hmmm. What would you like to see go in there? Stores in the mall now include Barnes & Noble, Hollister Co., H&M, Aeropostale, The Children's Place, Express, Victoria's Secret, and of course Boscov's and the AMC Neshaminy 24 movie theater.

Anybody remember what was in that space before Macy's? It was Strawbridge's department store. It didn't become Macy's until 2006.

Todd Sussman, senior managing director with Colliers Retail (which will be the leasing agents of the space), said, "We are excited to be an integral part of the redevelopment of this parcel. The 16 acres and the former Macy's box will certainly be the key to transforming one of the most strategically placed malls in the tri-state area."

For more information, click here.