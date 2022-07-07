Attention seafood lovers. There's a new restaurant coming soon to Pennington that you're going to love.

It's called Union Boil Seafood Company and it will be in the Pennington Square Shopping Center.

The shopping center is on Route 31 South where Pennington Quality Market is. Union Boil Seafood Company would be taking the place of TJ's Restaurant and Bar.

Rumor has it TJ's is heading to Lambertville.

I got the scoop from the owners of the new place, Gretalia Hospitality Group. They certainly aren't strangers to the local restaurant scene.

They also own PJ's Pancake House, Osteria Proccacini, More Than Q, Trattoria Procaccini and Mi Espana (which just opened in the Princeton Shopping Center).

The new seafood restaurant will be quite different from TJ's which specialized in authentic Italian cuisine. It will have a nautical theme.

Do you know what a seafood boil is? It's a traditional social event bringing friends and family together for a finger lickin' good time. Sounds fun, doesn't it?

You'll be able to get a Lil' Boil (serves 2-3), Big Boil (serves 4-5) or a Union Boil (serves 6-8). It includes jumbo shrimp, snow crab legs, littleneck clams, crawfish, Andouille sausage, corn, red potatoes, drawn butter, Union Boil hot and regular cocktail sauces.

There will be plenty of appetizers, salads, flatbreads, and shellfish options. Don't worry, there are lots of non-seafood things on the menu too, and they all look great.

You'll be able to enjoy a cocktail and have a bite at the bar too.

Sit tight. I'll let you know when the Grand Opening is.

