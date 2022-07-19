New Study: Whales Are Enjoying Extended Stays Along The Jersey Shore

Whale whaddaya know! Turns out humpback whales like the Jersey Shore too!

Don't be surprised if you start hearing about more whale sightings along the Jersey Shore and the waters of New York!

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash loading...

A new Rutgers University study published on Monday reports that humpback whales have increasingly been enjoying extended stays along the Jersey Shore and New York waters, and they're returning each year, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Individual whales that were spotted along New York have also been identified off the coast of Cape May NJ, eastern Long Island, and Virginia. So they've been sticking to the East Coast.

Published in the Journal of the Marine Biological Association of the United Kingdom, the research found that 58.4% of whales spotted in the New York Bight Apex — the coastal area between Long Island and the New Jersey coast — were seen more than once, either within the same year or between years. -Press of Atlantic City

They found that on average, the whales stuck around for 37.6 days! Why are they staying longer? Surely it's not just because of the amazing Jersey Shore boardwalks and social atmosphere.

Researchers theorize that there's a certain type of prey they've been enjoying along out shores, but the exact reason isn't known for sure.

I think this is pretty cool. Whales are literally my favorite animals - especially orca whales. It's on my bucket list to go whale watching and seeing one of these amazing creatures with my own eyes - like this guy did a couple years ago off the coast of Ocean City NJ!

Check out the 6ABC video here!

