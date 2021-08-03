The city of New York just became the first major city in the country to announce that it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for essentially all indoor gatherings in the city — including indoor dining.

The mandate will go into effect on August 16. The city's Mayor Bill de Blasio says that effective that date any person woh dining at a restaurant, working out a gym, attending a movie or play will be required to show proof of vaccination.

It's being called the "Key to NYC Pass," and it's going to affect both workers and customers of these businesses.

The enforcement of this policy will begin on September 13, the mayor said, as it coincides with the reopening of schools in the city.

"If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things," the city's mayor said. "If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated."