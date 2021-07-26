New York City Will Require Weekly COVID-19 Testing for All Unvaccinated Employees — Including Teachers
All unvaccinated city municipal workers in New York City will be required to get weekly testing. This policy will go into effect as the school year begins this September, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.
The affects all city workers including: teachers, firefighters and police offices. It goes into effect on September 13 (when students return to the city's public schools).
"This is about keeping people safe. This is about making sure our families get through COVID okay," de Blasio said Monday morning.
A similar requirement for healthcare employees in hospitals goes into effect on August 2.
All unvaccinated city employees must wear a mask indoors (or get vaccinated), and the city mayor hinted that this may not be the only step they city takes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus against unvaccinated persons.
"We're going to keep climbing this ladder," he said. "There unfortunately will have to be consequences (for non compliance)."
Published reports estimate that the vaccination rates range between 40-60% for the city's employees.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge across the country primarily amongst unvaccinated persons, this could happen elsewhere. Will Philadelphia or New Jersey follow suit with similar measures? We are watching to see.
Just last week, the City of Philadelphia updated its recommendations to suggest that all residents (no matter of vaccination status) should wear a mask when they're in an indoor space.
The CDC is said to be reviewing similar guidelines at a the federal level, but no official announcement has been made yet.