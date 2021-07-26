All unvaccinated city municipal workers in New York City will be required to get weekly testing. This policy will go into effect as the school year begins this September, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

The affects all city workers including: teachers, firefighters and police offices. It goes into effect on September 13 (when students return to the city's public schools).

"This is about keeping people safe. This is about making sure our families get through COVID okay," de Blasio said Monday morning.

A similar requirement for healthcare employees in hospitals goes into effect on August 2.

Get our free mobile app

All unvaccinated city employees must wear a mask indoors (or get vaccinated), and the city mayor hinted that this may not be the only step they city takes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus against unvaccinated persons.

"We're going to keep climbing this ladder," he said. "There unfortunately will have to be consequences (for non compliance)."

Published reports estimate that the vaccination rates range between 40-60% for the city's employees.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge across the country primarily amongst unvaccinated persons, this could happen elsewhere. Will Philadelphia or New Jersey follow suit with similar measures? We are watching to see.

Just last week, the City of Philadelphia updated its recommendations to suggest that all residents (no matter of vaccination status) should wear a mask when they're in an indoor space.

The CDC is said to be reviewing similar guidelines at a the federal level, but no official announcement has been made yet.



LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.



