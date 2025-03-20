Beloved & Iconic NYC LGBTQ Bar — Barracuda — Suddenly Closes Doors After 30 Years

An iconic bar that's been beloved by MANY in New York City is closing after THREE decades.

Barracuda Will Close This Weekend After 30 Years

The legendary bar first opened in 1995. It’s one of the city’s longest running gay bars and has been home to one of the biggest drag discovery shows in the city (and country) for decades.

But recent changes in the neighborhood have made it too difficult for the bar to remain open in these times, reports say. The bar’s owner Bob Pontarelli wrote on Facebook earlier this week announcing the closure. Saying construction in the area has made it difficult to sustain normal operations as condos are built nearby.

“The damage from the construction has significantly affected the interior and overall operation of the bar,” he wrote. “There is no way to anticipate the additional damage and risks that could arise in the future. It is impossible to conduct business as usual.”

Barracuda Has a Meaningful History in NYC's Gay Scene

The bar was opened by Pontarelli and his late business partner Stephen Heighton in 1995 as a place fot the community to gather.

Their weekly drag competition show, Star Search, helped became a springboard and inspiration for many famous queens we know and love today including: PepperMint, Hedda Lettuce, Bob the Drag Queen, Monet Exchange, Miz Cracker and many others.

Barracuda Will Say Goodbye This Weekend

In an interview this week, Pontarelli acknowledged how difficult the decision was to close.

“I don’t pretend we’re Stonewall, but Barracuda is a legend. It’s sad and overwhelming and rough,” he told the Gothamist.

Over its legendary 30 year run the bar has seen visits and performances from celebrities like Nathan Lane, Charo, Eartha Kitt, and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Barracuda, which is located at 275 W 22nd Street in New York, will serve its final drink on Sunday evening (March 23).

Patrons are expected to flock there this weekend to celebrate a New York legend.

Baracuda hold a VERY special place in the hearts of many LGBTQ+ New Yorkers who for decades needed a space space.

In 2025, we need those queer spaces to gather more than ever so this one hurts.