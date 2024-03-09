This New Jersey Airport Ranked Among Worst For Spring Break Travel 2024

Spring is here! And if you've got plans to travel by air to your spring break destination this year, you might want to steer clear of this one if you can help it.

Airliner passing over palm trees Getty Images loading...

That's not to say that you should cancel your plans if you've already booked with this New Jersey airport. After all, you paid good money for your ticket and time is so sensitive and limited that it'd be a crazy thing to do.

It just means that if you've booked a flight at this airport, you have a higher probability of encountering delays and cancellations.

Early Winter Weather Snarls Traffic At Newark Airport Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Worst Airports for Spring Break 2024, Ranked

aGamble, revealed their list of the Worst Airports for Spring Break Travel, Ranked for 2024. And unsurprisingly, a New Jersey Airport made the Top 10.

Newark Airport, (Newark Liberty International) at #7

Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark made the list of worst airports for spring break travel this year!

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

aGamble evaluated the data from U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics between the months of March and April 2023, the peak travel time for spring break.

In terms of Newark Liberty International Airport, the study found they had:

Canceled flights - 579

Delayed flights - 6,354

Percent of delayed + canceled flights - 28.2%

And in case you're curious, or have connecting flights for your upcoming trip, here's the entire list of the Top 10 worst airports for Spring Break travel this year, according to aGamble:

Fort Lauderdale, FL Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Baltimore, MD Chicago, IL Miami, FL Newark, NJ Dallas, TX Denver, CO New York, NY

READ MORE: Is it Illegal to Flash Your Headlights at Another Car in Pennsylvania?

Of course, quite a few of these airports are in cities that are major spring break destinations, so they'll be experiencing heavier traffic in thee days to come. There's not really any way to get around that.

Having your flight canceled or delayed SUCKS, so be warned!

5 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis