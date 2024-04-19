If you’re looking to move while staying in New Jersey, there are so many places you can check out that will give off different vibes. That’s the thing I love about New Jersey.

No matter if you’re looking for a quiet country type of home, the hustle, and bustle of the city, a comfortable home in the suburbs, or want a peaceful home close to the beach, you can find all of that right here in the Garden State.

READ MORE: The World's Deadliest Bug Will Soon Swarm New Jersey

If you are one of those people thst just physically can not stand the hustle and bustle of a major city, you may want to stay away from one city in particular located in New Jersey.

There are a lot of beachy towns that are considered to be cities in our state like Margate City, Ocean City, Atlantic City, and more. Although, none of those are New Jersey’s most populated city.

Can you guess which famous city may be the most populated?

New Jersey’s Most Populated City Is Newark, New Jersey

Canva Canva loading...

Newark is located in Essex County, New Jersey, and as of 2024, the population is 300,075, making it the most densely populated city in all of New Jersey according to cities_by_population

Jersey City is also extremely populated, but there are just about 100,000 more residents living in Jersey City than in Newark, just to give you some insight. So, if you’re looking to move to a quiet little town, Newark, New Jersey may not be the right place for you!

10 New Jersey Restaurants on the "Anthony Bourdain Trail" Let's take a trip on the New Jersey Anthony Bourdain Trail!

"If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody." - Anthony Bourdain Gallery Credit: Austyn