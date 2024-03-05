Somebody turn on "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd!

If you've ever wondered if it's illegal to flash your headlights at somebody, so have I. I found myself doing it and wondered what would happen if a cop saw me do it.

Writing a ticket Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

So quick story about my commute home recently. I was driving on I-95 South in Philadelphia during the evening rush. A car in front of me turned his right turn signal on, but took forever to get into the right lane.

Trust me when I tell you, it was the car equivalent to a snail's pace - meanwhile, I'm coming up about 60 mph behind him, and this car is only halfway over the line! Taking its sweet time like it's a Sunday afternoon in Georgia. I flash my bright beams at them for a quick second as if to say "Hurry up!" (Hey, at least I didn't honk!)

Cars long lights in rear view mirror Getty Images loading...

Okay I'll admit, this was a slightly unpleasant way to use my headlights to communicate to another driver. But of course, there are also more courteous purposes.

Alerting a speeding car when there's a cop ahead

Allowing someone to merge into your lane or cross the street

Alerting a car to turn their car lights on once night falls

But is flashing your headlights illegal?

It's not illegal in Pennsylvania - IF you don't do it dangerously.

Woman Driving at Night Getty Images loading...

According to Title 75 in the Statutes of Pennsylvania (75 Pa. C.S.A. Sec. 4306):

"Whenever the driver of a vehicle approaches an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet, the driver shall use the low beam of light."

If you're approaching a vehicle from the rear:

"Whenever the driver of a vehicle approaches another vehicle from the rear within 300 feet, the driver shall use the low beam of light."

But other than that, flashing your lights shouldn't get you a ticket in Pennsylvania, as the section also states:

"Nothing in this section shall limit drivers from flashing high beams at oncoming vehicles as a warning of roadway emergencies or other dangerous or hazardous conditions ahead."

Bottom line is - just don't blind anybody.

via GIPHY

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Austyn