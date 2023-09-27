She's one of the biggest superstars on the planet right now, and last night she made a BIG promise to the city of Philadelphia.

Yeah, SZA promised that she'll perform a FREE concert in Philadelphia, Pa. soon. And we have inside tips on how you can attend the show.

Here's what we know (so far):

SZA Apologizes For Canceling Philadelphia Concerts

SZA apologized to Philadelphians for canceling a few recent shows, which she was slated to perform in the City of Brotherly Love.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Shortly after taking the stage to a raucous sold-out crowd of more than 21,000 attendees, SZA issued a heartfelt apology immediately.

"Philly! I'm sorry I wasn't here," she said.

In fact, later in the show, she even said: "Philly, I came to give y'all, all I got."

Of course, she was referring to TWO recent concert cancelations.

The first cancelation came back in March when her SOS Tour Stop at the Wells Fargo Center was postponed (until last night). That concert, which was slated for March 2, 2023, was "postponed" the morning of the show leaving fans disappointed.

Composite via Getty Images Composite via Getty Images loading...

SZA was then slated to co-headline Philadelphia's annual Made in America Music Festival over the Labor Day Weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

That entire festival was canceled over "production issues" earlier in the summer. Lizzo was also slated to headline.

SZA Promises To Perform a FREE Show in Philly

As a bit of a surprise at the VERY end of the concert, SZA seemed to make an impromptu announcement. After the credits rolled, SZA reappeared on stage to thank fans.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Then she made the stunning announcement that she was planning to host a FREE concert in Philly, and we think she'll do that pretty soon.

"I did this free show thing in New York, right" SZA said referring to a recent surprise performance at the Navy Yard in Brooklyn on Friday, September 8.

That show had a TON of surprise guests including Sweetie and Ice Spice.

"I would love to do (a free concert) here because you guys deserve it." "I will make it up to you."

How Do I Get Tickets To SZA's Free Show in Philadelphia?

It's not clear when (or how) SZA may announce the exact details of her free show in Philly, but for New York, she shared the details on social media just days before the show.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

So you may want to turn on notifications of SZA's Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) account cause she's likely to announce it there.

"Remember that I said this! Free show. We're gonna do it in Philly the same way (as New York). It is open. First come, first served. I can't wait to see you. By then the deluxe will be out."

attachment-5 loading...

SZA's free concert in New York was a first come first served show for guests 18+. It's unclear what venue SZA will be performing at, but if the vibe at last night's show is any indication is that Philadelphia will be ready and waiting.

And based on her comments, it'll happen this fall because she promised it before the release of her upcoming Deluxe album for SOS. A release date hasn't been announced but it's expected this fall, Billboard.com reports.