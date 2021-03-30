Nike Suing ‘Satan Shoes’ Company, Accused of Supporting Satanism

Nike is now suing MSCHF, the company that collaborated with Lil Nas X on the recently-announced Satan Shoes. After the shoes went viral on the internet, the sportswear brand has been accused of supporting Satanism by people all over.

MSCHF and Lil Nas X just announced the shoes yesterday (March 29), along with the rapper's new song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name.)" The video for the song contained Satanic imagery, and the Air Max 97 shoes featured a pentagram pendant and a droplet of human blood in the material.

Billboard reports that Nike filed the copyright infringement suit on March 29, claiming that they never authorized the sneaker.

"The material alterations include at least referring to the shoe as the Satan Shoe, adding red ink and human blood to the midsole, adding red embroidered satanic-themed detailing, adding a bronze pentagram to the laces, and adding a new sock liner," Nike's statement reads.

"There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product."

Following the announcement of the shoe, people on the internet — especially Twitter — went absolutely wild, accusing Nike of supporting Satanism.

"I hope Nike burns to the ground and goes bankrupt over this. First they use massive amounts of child slaves and now they openly promote Satanism. Disgusting," a Pastor wrote.

As for Lil Nas X himself, the rapper has posted several humorous memes in response to the suit.