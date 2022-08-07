NJ places to pick your own apples and pumpkins this fall

Nothing says autumn more than carving jack-o-lanterns and drinking apple cider. Although the end of summer is near, there’s lots to look forward to once the leaves start to change colors.

New Jersey offers numerous farms to satisfy your apple and pumpkin picking needs. Some even offer hayrides and farm animals to enhance your experience.

Here are 18 of them to visit this season.

Location: 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ

From golden delicious to MacIntosh, Alstede Farms offers a variety of over 50 apples to pick from. Pumpkin picking is also offered with gourd and winter squash open to pick in the patches as well. To do one of these activities, admission goes for $15.99 a person, but to do both, it goes up to $23.99. Different activities including hay rides and visiting farm animals are included within the price.

Location: 91 Wemrock Road, Freehold, NJ

Apple picking begins as early as Aug. 27 at Battleview Orchards. Over 15 different kinds of apples are included throughout the season. Pumpkin picking begins Sept. 24 and goes until Oct. 30. The farm is open every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 472 County Rd 513, Califon, NJ

Although Califon Orchards in Melick’s Town Farm doesn’t open until Sept. 10, it is well worth the wait. With over 25,000 different apple picking trees and a variety of 35 different apples to choose from, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy. Pumpkin picking and hayrides also offered. The farm will be open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 561 Hope Blairstown Rd, Blairstown, NJ

Only open on Saturdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Longmeadow Farms offers 15 different types of apples for $1.99 per pound. Pumpkin picking is also available throughout the month of October.

Location: 519 Ridge Road, South Brunswick, NJ and 438 Route 57 West, Washington Township, NJ

With two locations in South Brunswick and Washington Township, Von Thun Farms offers double the fun. Both apple and pumpkin picking require a $3 entrance fee. The farm provides three different sized bags required for people to purchase. Pumpkins go for $0.69 per pound with a $2.50 minimum.

Location: 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ

Open everyday at 9 a.m., Terhune Orchards offers 35 types of apples and 15 types of pumpkins. Guests who plan on apple picking must purchase a picking bag upon entrance. Prices vary upon size. The farm also offers animals for kids to see, and pedal tractors for kids to drive.

Location: 244 Wierimus Rd, Hillsdale, NJ

Reservations must be made to enjoy apple or pumpkin picking at Demarest Farms. An hour and a half time slots range from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on weekends. General admission is $7 for both activities. Both offer petting zoos, while pumpkin picking offers hayrides and apple picking offers a playground.

Location: 155 Fresh Ponds Rd, East Brunswick, NJ

Only $2 admission required to pick your own apples and pumpkins at Giamarese Farm & Orchards. Open 6 days a week during the Fall Harvest Season, the farm offers lots of pumpkins and 26 different types of apples to pick from. Hayrides, corn mazes and pony rides are also available at an extra price.

Location: 133 Church Road, Medord, NJ

$5 hayrides bring you into the apple orchard and pumpkin patches at Johnson’s Corner Farm. Apple picking runs from Sept. 12 to Oct. 14, while pumpkin picking runs from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31. Apples cost $1.99 per pound and pumpkins cost $0.79 per pound.

Location: 181 County Road 537 East, Colts Neck, NJ

Although you can’t pumpkin pick at Eastmont Orchards, 21 types of apples are available to choose from. No entrance fee is needed on weekdays, but weekends require $2. Apples are charged by the pound. $5 hayrides offered during the fall season as well.

Location: 83 Emleys Hill Road, Cream Ridge, NJ

Pumpkins, gourds and squash are available at Bullock Farms, but no apples. The farm is open only Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A 6-acre corn maze and two smaller mazes are also available for everyone to enjoy.

Location: 280 Chapel Heights Road, Sewell, NJ

Both apple and pumpkin picking are available at Duffield’s Farm and Market. During the fall season, the farm offers family-friendly activities every Saturday, including hayrides. The farm currently operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 1111 Mt. Kemble Ave., Morristown, NJ

Although not much information is given for the apple and pumpkin picking seasons yet, the farm is open seven days a week at varying hours.

Location: 19 Canfield Ave., Randolph, NJ

Sun High Orchard is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No information is available yet for apple and pumpkin picking for the 2022 season.

Location: River Road and Vreeland Ave, Montville, NJ

No entrance fee is required at Conklin Farm U-Pick for pumpkin picking. Painted pumpkins, Indian corn and more are also available for purchase. No apple picking available.

Location: 586 S. Middlebush Rd, Somerset, NJ

Just pumpkin picking is available at Snyder’s Farm. It is open on Saturdays and Sundays only from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: 223 Meyersville Rd, Gillette, NJ

Although not much information is provided yet, Hillview farms provides both apple and pumpkin picking for the fall season. The farm operates everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

