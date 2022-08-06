I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May

When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place.

The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.

It’s hard to stand out in Cape May, what with all of the beautiful Victoriana that abounds there, but the new owners have brought it back to its former glory and then some.

Redelico posted gorgeous photos of the place on the Cape May Live Facebook page and they’re gonna make you want to book your stay right now.

She posted this:

“Our first visit to The Inn of Cape May.. We met Manny, the new owner, and wished him the best, and thanked him for taking on this huge project … He’s putting his heart into it!”

In February of this year, the Inn’s previous owners, the Menz family, sold the Inn of Cape May to the DeMutis Group, the people behind Madison Avenue Beach Club and the Jetty Motel. Although the name will remain the same, the restaurant and bar will be rebranded as Ocean 7 and The Porch.

The Inn of Cape May’s refreshed design keeps the best of the past and blends it with the present with each of The Inn’s 51 guest rooms and suites having its own design. Each room also has its own shape, size, and view.

Plush new accommodations and amenities complement the original charm of one of the island’s oldest and grandest hotels.

Imagine sipping a cappuccino from the coffee bar before your morning stroll along the shoreline, and satiate your hunger with simple, flavorful seasonal entrées prepared by Chef Sam Walters for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Ocean 7, or enjoying a cocktail in the opulent lounge as the sun sets.

The Inn of Cape May offers distinctive dining options for hotel guests, visitors, and locals alike. According to the Cape May Live Facebook page, After being blown away by the stunning “new” Inn, Wendy asked the new owner how he came to purchase the Inn.

He replied that he got an email and said, “Why Not!?” Why not, indeed.

