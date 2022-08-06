Who’s the most valuable? NJ celebrities’ net worth

I went down a rabbit hole Monday night.

I was thinking about an old Facebook friend who has been a working actor since 1978. I knew he had some health problems and hadn’t seen him post anything in quite a while so I looked him up. I found his Facebook has been quiet for some time, which made me worry.

So I Googled him.

Relieved to see he just did a project this year, but sad to see his name pop up on a site called celebritynetworth.com where he was listed at a very low amount. Probably due to all the medical issues, and totally not deserved. He’s a great guy and deserves a better life. I hope he rebuilds soon.

Then of course I decided to look up the truly famous.

Who’s worth more, Robert DeNiro or Al Pacino? Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise? I’m telling you you can get lost on this site.

Next I wondered about celebrities from New Jersey who were lucky enough to make it big with enough money to afford to live in their insanely expensive home state if they wanted to.

Which brought me to this list:

NJ celebrities’ net worth

Jack Nicholson

40th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine - Backstage And Audience Getty Images for AFI loading...

$400 million dollars according to celebritynetworth.com.

Joe Pesci

60th Annual Tony Awards At Radio City Music Hall - Show Getty Images loading...

A guy who still makes the Dirty Jerz his home is worth $50 million. The “Goodfellas” actor and skilled crooner sold his Lavallette mansion earlier this year for $5 million.

Kelly Ripa

Los Angeles LGBT Center's 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center) loading...

Raised in Berlin, NJ the TV host is worth $120 million.

Peter Dinklage

"American Dreamer" Premiere - 2022 Tribeca Festival Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva loading...

The “Game of Thrones” star is said to be worth $25 million.

Jason Alexander

New Jersey Hall Of Fame (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File) loading...

“Seinfeld” was kind to this actor who grew up in Maplewood and Livingston. $50 million.

Jon Bon Jovi

10th Anniversary iHeartRadio Music Festival – Day 2 – Sept. 19 Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

The rocker who always ran the band like a corporation with him as CEO is no fool when it comes to money. He has a net worth of $410 million.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Media Call Getty Images loading...

The jeans aren’t fooling anybody. He’s worth $650 million according to celebritynetworth.com. Dynamic pricing pays off, eh?

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep Arthur Mola/Invision/AP loading...

Does she have more money or more Academy Award nominations? She weighs in at $160 million.

John Travolta

John Travolta (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) loading...

The famous actor and Scientologist is said to be worth $250 million. Maybe THAT’S what was in Marsellus Wallace’s briefcase.

Tom Cruise

"Top Gun: Maverick" Japan Premiere Red Carpet Getty Images for Paramount Pictu loading...

Show him the money. All $600 million of it.

Jon Stewart

"The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central loading...

After his work for animals on his sanctuary and his devotion to helping sick 9/11 responders, you can feel good about every penny of his $120 million.

Kevin Smith

"Comic Book Men" Panel At New York Comic Con Getty Images loading...

Is he even supposed to BE here today? The “Clerks” director is worth $25 million.

Queen Latifah

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

From hip-hop to acting to hosting she’s worth $70 million.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.