NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/22

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity will create a maximum Heat Index values of 100-105. The highest temperatures and Heat Indices are expected to occur on Sunday. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 83° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:48a High

Fri 4:02p Low

Fri 10:49p High

Sat 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:12a High

Fri 3:36p Low

Fri 10:13p High

Sat 3:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:24a High

Fri 3:50p Low

Fri 10:25p High

Sat 4:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:16a High

Fri 3:32p Low

Fri 10:17p High

Sat 3:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:09a Low

Fri 1:53p High

Fri 7:42p Low

Sat 2:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:46a High

Fri 4:06p Low

Fri 10:45p High

Sat 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:16a Low

Fri 1:27p High

Fri 6:49p Low

Sat 2:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:08a High

Fri 4:43p Low

Fri 11:06p High

Sat 5:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:24a High

Fri 3:58p Low

Fri 10:26p High

Sat 4:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:36a High

Fri 4:16p Low

Fri 10:40p High

Sat 4:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:28a High

Fri 4:15p Low

Fri 10:34p High

Sat 4:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:20a High

Fri 4:58p Low

Fri 11:24p High

Sat 5:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

